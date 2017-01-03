Jackson County Mardi Gras parades kick off Feb. 11; see the full coast schedule
Mardi Gras parades will roll across south Mississippi beginning Jan. 28 through Fat Tuesday . More than 20 parades are scheduled across the coast and attract an estimated 450,000 people.
