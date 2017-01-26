Ita s been 11 years since Broadwater has had life, but therea s interest
The Broadwater property in Biloxi has sat idle in the 11 years since Hurricane Katrina. Now a developer has expressed interest in a project on the Broadwater site and possibly a hotel adjacent to the Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
