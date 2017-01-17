Investigators trying to learn what happened before man was hit
Gulfport police and firefighters gather around as the body of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a Gulfport police cruiser is removed from the northbound section of U.S. 49 on Thursday, January 19, 2019. Less than 24 hours after a pedestrian was struck by a Gulfport police cruiser and killed on US 49, investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gulfport businesses that promote bullying
|Thu
|Coolkat
|2
|Martin Luther King Jr Day
|Jan 14
|Bruce
|2
|Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Bss
|3
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Jan 8
|Aj diberville
|1
|job
|Jan 8
|Advisor
|2
|Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13)
|Jan 8
|Wayne
|15
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|Jan 5
|Stephen
|4
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC