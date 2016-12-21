Heavy rains causing flooding in South MS
Heavy rains in the last 24 hours are causing some street flooding in parts of South Mississippi. WLOX First Alert Weather Radar shows that the Mississippi Gulf Coast has seen up to five or more inches of rain by 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
