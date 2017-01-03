Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28th Street
A portable heater is believed to be the cause of a fire that damaged a mobile home Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, on 28th Street. A woman was home when the fire started but the she managed to escape.
