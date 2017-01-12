Grant finalist from Biloxi aims to remember Coast civil rights movement
The finalists, narrowed down from 4,500 ideas submitted, were revealed Tuesday. The winners will be announced in June and will share up to $5 million to implement their ideas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Luther King Jr Day
|Jan 14
|Bruce
|2
|Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Bss
|3
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Jan 8
|Aj diberville
|1
|job
|Jan 8
|Advisor
|2
|Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13)
|Jan 8
|Wayne
|15
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|Jan 5
|Stephen
|4
|Weather vision
|Jan 4
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC