Governora s race was quite a spectical in Biloxi in 1936
Pictured on Labor Day, Sept. 7, 1936, Biloxi's Mayor Louis Braun presents Mississippi's Governor Hugh White the winning trophy for the Governor's Race, while his defeated opponent, Louisiana's Governor Richard Lech, looks on.
