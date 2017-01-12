Get through customs faster with new p...

Get through customs faster with new program at Gulfport airport

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol staff the new Global Entry Center at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. In the first week of operation, 60 people have applied for the program, which can expedite the customs process when they return from travel outside the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12) Jan 9 Bss 3
News Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t... Jan 8 Aj diberville 1
job Jan 8 Advisor 2
Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13) Jan 8 Wayne 15
high roads head shop ocean springs ms Jan 5 Stephen 4
Weather vision Jan 4 Guest 1
Review: Moran's Art Studio Jan 3 John 1
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,032 • Total comments across all topics: 277,870,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC