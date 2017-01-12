Former Coast nurse will spend time in...

Former Coast nurse will spend time in prison for embezzling $54,000

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

A former Coast nurse has been sentenced to prison for writing narcotic prescriptions for herself and family members under a Biloxi oncologist's name. She also has been ordered to repay $54,636 she embezzled from an oncology center's bankruptcy estate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martin Luther King Jr Day 7 hr Bruce 2
News Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12) Jan 9 Bss 3
News Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t... Jan 8 Aj diberville 1
job Jan 8 Advisor 2
Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13) Jan 8 Wayne 15
high roads head shop ocean springs ms Jan 5 Stephen 4
Weather vision Jan 4 Guest 1
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,787 • Total comments across all topics: 277,909,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC