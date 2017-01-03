Former Biloxi Wal-Mart sold; smaller ...

Former Biloxi Wal-Mart sold; smaller retail spaces planned

15 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

After sitting empty for nearly four years, the former Wal-Mart store at 2381 Pass Road in Biloxi has a new owner. The 127,000 square foot building at the intersection of Pass at Popp's Ferry roads was sold for an undisclosed price to an out-of-state investor.

