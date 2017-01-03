Felon arrested in shooting that left ...

Felon arrested in shooting that left three wounded a " including himself

15 hrs ago

Federal marshals have found the suspect in a November shooting that left three people - including the shooter - wounded, police said. Eddie Demetrius Baker, 22, was sought by Biloxi police in the Nov. 3, 2016, shooting in the 200 block of Rodenberg Avenue, Biloxi police Det.

