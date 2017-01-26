Excel by 5 program takes a trip down ...

Excel by 5 program takes a trip down the rabbit hole

On Saturday, Coast families made their way to Lopez Elementary School for a day full of activities and Alice in Wonderland fun with Excel by 5. Although a trip down the rabbit hole may seem like fun and games, Biloxi Councilman Paul Tisdale says there's a deeper meaning. "Really, the primary focus is to have them prepared for school.

