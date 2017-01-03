Evans, Cameron denied bond again in Duff murder-for-hire plot
Two men accused of roles in a murder-for-hire plot to kill a prominent Marion County businessman were denied bond again Monday during another hearing. Glen Evans, 46 of Gulfport, and Howard Cameron, 47 of Biloxi, both appeared in a Lamar County court before Judge Billy Andrews for a Habeas corpus hearing in effort to have a bond set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Bss
|3
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Sun
|Aj diberville
|1
|job
|Sun
|Advisor
|2
|Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13)
|Sun
|Wayne
|15
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|Jan 5
|Stephen
|4
|Weather vision
|Jan 4
|Guest
|1
|Review: Moran's Art Studio
|Jan 3
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC