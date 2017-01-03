Elephant in the Situation Room: HGTV ...

Elephant in the Situation Room: HGTV beats CNN in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Chip and Joanna Gaines, hosts of the wildly popular HGTV's "Fixer Upper", talked with the media prior to making their appearance Saturday at the Greater Kansas City Home Show at Bartle Hall. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump berates a CNN photographer for not taking shots of the full house at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
high roads head shop ocean springs ms 13 hr Stephen 4
Weather vision Wed Guest 1
Review: Moran's Art Studio Jan 3 John 1
job Jan 2 job hunter 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Dec 31 Payne 29
Biloxi/Gulfport Area (Dec '12) Dec 28 Black animal buster 10
Biloxi black beach (May '15) Dec 28 WHITE SPRING BREAK 9
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Harrison County was issued at January 06 at 3:51AM CST

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,568 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,533

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC