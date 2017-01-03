Deadliest battle in US history in a w...

Deadliest battle in US history in a war thata s slipping from memory

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Doug Mansfield with the G.I. Museum in Gautier holds a recently acquired French helmet dug from a trench at the Battle of the Somme in World War I. French soldiers took their helmets home after the war. The brass plate on the brim is removable and was worn at celebrations and Armistice Day parades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t... 10 hr Aj diberville 1
job 10 hr Advisor 2
Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13) 11 hr Wayne 15
high roads head shop ocean springs ms Jan 5 Stephen 4
Weather vision Jan 4 Guest 1
Review: Moran's Art Studio Jan 3 John 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Dec 31 Payne 29
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,880 • Total comments across all topics: 277,728,036

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC