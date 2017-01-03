Deadliest battle in US history in a war thata s slipping from memory
Doug Mansfield with the G.I. Museum in Gautier holds a recently acquired French helmet dug from a trench at the Battle of the Somme in World War I. French soldiers took their helmets home after the war. The brass plate on the brim is removable and was worn at celebrations and Armistice Day parades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|10 hr
|Aj diberville
|1
|job
|10 hr
|Advisor
|2
|Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13)
|11 hr
|Wayne
|15
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|Jan 5
|Stephen
|4
|Weather vision
|Jan 4
|Guest
|1
|Review: Moran's Art Studio
|Jan 3
|John
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Dec 31
|Payne
|29
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC