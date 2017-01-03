Coastal Family Health offers counseling on filling out Obamacare paperwork.
The debate in Washington over repealing the president's healthcare law has many South Mississippians wondering if they'll lose the health insurance they're currently getting under the Affordable Care Act. Like many Americans, Biloxi resident Keegan Thompson had to rely on a hospital employee to explain how Obamacare even works.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
