Coast casinos post best year since 2008
Mississippi Department of Revenue reported Thursday that the 12 Coast casinos reported $92.4 million in gross casino revenue in December, a 2 percent increase from a year ago. Annual revenue last year was $1.19 billion, a 34 percent increase and the third year in a row revenue has trended up on the Coast "That's very positive for the industry and very positive for those involved in it," said Allen Godfrey, executive director of the Mississippi Gaming Commission.
