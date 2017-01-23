Clare Sekul Hornsby, longtime Biloxi attorney, passes away at 95
She was a legal legend and a Biloxi icon. Tuesday morning, Clare Sekul Hornsby died at the age of 95. Hornsby was a trailblazer for women.
