Clare Sekul Hornsby, longtime Biloxi ...

Clare Sekul Hornsby, longtime Biloxi attorney, passes away at 95

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

She was a legal legend and a Biloxi icon. Tuesday morning, Clare Sekul Hornsby died at the age of 95. Hornsby was a trailblazer for women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martin Luther King Jr Day Jan 14 Bruce 2
News Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12) Jan 9 Bss 3
News Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t... Jan 8 Aj diberville 1
job Jan 8 Advisor 2
Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13) Jan 8 Wayne 15
high roads head shop ocean springs ms Jan 5 Stephen 4
Weather vision Jan 4 Guest 1
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,474 • Total comments across all topics: 278,244,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC