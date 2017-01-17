Casino developers to play their cards...

Casino developers to play their cards with new Gaming Commissioners

Site approval was denied years ago for South Beach Casino on Veterans Avenue in Biloxi and a casino off the Bay of St. Louis in Diamondhead, and now the developers are trying again. The commissioners decided at their meeting Thursday in Jackson to move the February meeting of the MGC to the Coast.

Biloxi, MS

