Biloxi Shuckers hit a home run by naming Barry Lyons Team Ambassador

Barry Lyons feels at home in a baseball stadium, more so, when you consider he recently signed a one-year contract with the hometown Biloxi Shuckers. "Well, I'm an ambassador for the Biloxi Shuckers and I'm going to do as much as I can to help promote the Biloxi Shuckers in the community and here at the ballpark and everywhere I go basically, "said Lyons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.