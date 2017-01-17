Biloxi Shuckers hit a home run by nam...

Biloxi Shuckers hit a home run by naming Barry Lyons Team Ambassador

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

Barry Lyons feels at home in a baseball stadium, more so, when you consider he recently signed a one-year contract with the hometown Biloxi Shuckers. "Well, I'm an ambassador for the Biloxi Shuckers and I'm going to do as much as I can to help promote the Biloxi Shuckers in the community and here at the ballpark and everywhere I go basically, "said Lyons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martin Luther King Jr Day Jan 14 Bruce 2
News Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12) Jan 9 Bss 3
News Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t... Jan 8 Aj diberville 1
job Jan 8 Advisor 2
Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13) Jan 8 Wayne 15
high roads head shop ocean springs ms Jan 5 Stephen 4
Weather vision Jan 4 Guest 1
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,985 • Total comments across all topics: 278,028,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC