Biloxi Public School District Selects...

Biloxi Public School District Selects HVE for Desktop Virtualization

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Sphere 3D Corp. , a containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions provider, today announced that Biloxi Public Schools has selected HVE ConneXions Virtual Desktop Infrastructure technology for their classroom VDI environment expansion through authorized reseller, Howard Technologies. Academic institutions of all sizes are tasked with balancing their budgetary constraints with the need to provide students and faculty the tools they need for success.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06) Sun Paul Snell 2
Ocean Springs Music Forum (Feb '13) Jan 26 Musikologist 11
Opiates (Nov '13) Jan 26 504doctor 30
Martin Luther King Jr Day Jan 14 Bruce 2
News Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12) Jan 9 Bss 3
News Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t... Jan 8 Aj diberville 1
job Jan 8 Advisor 2
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,366 • Total comments across all topics: 278,419,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC