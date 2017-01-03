Biloxi police say man met underage se...

Biloxi police say man met underage sex partner at church

Biloxi Lt. Christopher DeBack said in a press release Jonathan Alan Gill, 54, was arrested Thursday on three counts of sexual battery and one count of touching a child for lustful purposes.

