Biloxi, Mississippi slammed as it declares Monday 'Great Americans Day'

Jennette Dooley-White attends the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia on January 20, 2014. Jennette Dooley-White attends the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia on January 20, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.