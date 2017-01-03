a She loved the water, the beaches, the warm weather and the people.a
Karen Haney had just finished shopping at Dollar General and was crossing Pass Road with her groceries Saturday evening when she was struck by a car. Haney, her daughter Shannon McGinnis said, lived across the street from the store.
