a Over and over,a Tommy James and Shondells to bring the hits to Biloxi

The music of Tommy James and The Shondells has been featured in TV shows such as "Sons of Anarchy," "Veronica Mars " and, even "The Simpsons," as well as numerous films. Who could forget the iconic meth-making montage in "Breaking Bad" set to the James' song "Crystal Blue Persuasion" or when John Goodman played "I Think We're Alone Now" on the jukebox in "10 Cloverfield Lane?" And then there are the covers versions of the songs - James thinks the songs have been covered by about 300 people, including Joan Jett , Tiffany , Billy Idol and Prince .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.