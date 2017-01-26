a Over and over,a Tommy James and Sho...

a Over and over,a Tommy James and Shondells to bring the hits to Biloxi

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sunherald.com

The music of Tommy James and The Shondells has been featured in TV shows such as "Sons of Anarchy," "Veronica Mars " and, even "The Simpsons," as well as numerous films. Who could forget the iconic meth-making montage in "Breaking Bad" set to the James' song "Crystal Blue Persuasion" or when John Goodman played "I Think We're Alone Now" on the jukebox in "10 Cloverfield Lane?" And then there are the covers versions of the songs - James thinks the songs have been covered by about 300 people, including Joan Jett , Tiffany , Billy Idol and Prince .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Opiates (Nov '13) 9 hr 504doctor 30
Martin Luther King Jr Day Jan 14 Bruce 2
News Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12) Jan 9 Bss 3
News Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t... Jan 8 Aj diberville 1
job Jan 8 Advisor 2
Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13) Jan 8 Wayne 15
high roads head shop ocean springs ms Jan 5 Stephen 4
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,183 • Total comments across all topics: 278,272,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC