a A city within a citya gets first approval in Woolmarket

11 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Zoning for a housing community in Woolmarket so large it will be built in 22 phases got the recommendation of the Biloxi Planning Commission on Thursday. Belle la Vie has been proposed for years on 626 acres off Old Woolmarket Road, Wash Fayard Road and Lorraine Road.

