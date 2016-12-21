Woman changes plea on charge she fraudulently claimed $150K in BP funds

A former Biloxi woman, who received about $150,000 in oil spill recovery money by claiming she was a hotel manager, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court. Vanna Ly did not work for the Holiday Inn in Biloxi, as she claimed, before or after the Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, court records show.

