Wanted woman a making the roundsa in purse thefts, police say
Surveillance cameras at a medical office show a woman sought in a series of purse thefts and in the use of stolen credit cards, Biloxi police said. "She is making the rounds, stealing purses at medical offices and going to different towns to use the cards she stole," Officer Michael Wheeler said.
