This picture of a pre-Katrina Christmas tree brings back memories

This circa 1990 photo of the Christmas tree-fashioned from a shrimp trawl put up by the city of Biloxi calls up a bit of pre-Katrina nostalgia. From its first installation in the mid-1980s, the unique tree stood as an annual tradition in the courtyard of the former Biloxi Public Library across from Biloxi's city hall on Lameuse Street through 2004.

