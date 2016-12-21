Sun Herald photographers' favorite news and feature photos of 2016
Supporters try to get Donald Trump's autograph at his rally at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi on Saturday Jan. 2, 2016. Photographer's comments: This woman's expression really captures the frenzy over Donald Trump.
