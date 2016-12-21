Step back in time with century-old Christmas edition of Sun Herald
What does Big Jim want for Christmas? How about an oyster knife made locally by Peter C. Ott or a fashionable Stetson hat from W.R. Carter for $3.50? What does Little Jimmie want? A riding horse or boy's wagon from Joseph Combel, The Hardware Man? Combel also sells such kid wonders as doll carriages, tea sets and mechanical toys - ranging from 25 cents to $5 - in a display that would gladden any Santa heart. And Mom? How about 2 pounds of those fancy "evaporated" apricots from California that come but once a year and cost 50 cents, or perhaps a manicure set from Grant's Drug Store? Little Janie will be quite happy with a Kodak from the drug store where she can also get supplies for these miraculous picture takers.
