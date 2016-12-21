South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Dec. 21, 2016
Amingo Taylor, 31, was arrested Dec. 21, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of second offense DUI, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, endangering a child under 16 by driving under the influence and no proof of insurance.
