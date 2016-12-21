She used her company credit card for play at Biloxi casino, police say
A woman's use of a company credit card at a Biloxi casino has led to an embezzlement charge involving more than $5,000, police said. Kimberly Diane Dearmon, 46, of Chickasaw, Alabama, turned herself in Wednesday at the Biloxi Police Department after learning of a warrant for her arrest, Detective Brock Newell said.
