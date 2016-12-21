Ocean Springs businessman Tommy Reynolds Jr. enters race for Ward IV alderman
Ocean Springs native and longtime businessman Tommy Reynolds Jr. has announced his candidacy to succeed Greg Denyer as the city's Ward IV alderman. Reynolds announced his bid on social media last week.
