Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing

Wednesday Dec 21

Larry Lyons of Long Beach has turned a one-off project to build a planter into a business that has expanded with a new product. Rouse's grocery store will begin carrying Lyons' planter swings in 15 of their grocery stores in three states.

