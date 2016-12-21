Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing
Larry Lyons of Long Beach has turned a one-off project to build a planter into a business that has expanded with a new product. Rouse's grocery store will begin carrying Lyons' planter swings in 15 of their grocery stores in three states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Fri
|Mad as hell
|138
|oyster shucking
|Thu
|new
|1
|Southern Rail offers funds for rail platforms. ...
|Dec 20
|Trainfoamer
|1
|Upieceof shitrepoopeople
|Dec 19
|ExploitativeHoney...
|2
|Clyde William Lawrence DEAD BEAT DAD (May '12)
|Dec 19
|Eight
|20
|Judy Soga
|Dec 16
|Samantha
|1
|Ocean Springs deputy chief suspended over parad...
|Dec 14
|memory
|4
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC