Hattiesburg mayor, council member salaries increased
City council members voted 3-2 Tuesday to increase the mayor's pay by about 34.3 percent and council member pay by about 68.7 percent for the 2017-2021 term . With the change, the mayor's salary will be increased from $81,890 to $110,000, and council member salaries will be increased from just under $16,000 to $27,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|oyster shucking
|57 min
|new
|1
|Southern Rail offers funds for rail platforms. ...
|Dec 20
|Trainfoamer
|1
|Upieceof shitrepoopeople
|Dec 19
|ExploitativeHoney...
|2
|Clyde William Lawrence DEAD BEAT DAD (May '12)
|Dec 19
|Eight
|20
|Judy Soga
|Dec 16
|Samantha
|1
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Dec 15
|Stephanie welch
|137
|Ocean Springs deputy chief suspended over parad...
|Dec 14
|memory
|4
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC