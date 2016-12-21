Gulfport police hoping to help veteran visit Vietnam Memorial
A Vietnam veteran living out of his van got a visit from Gulfport police on Christmas Day. It wasn't because he was in trouble, it was because he was in need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Dec 23
|Mad as hell
|138
|oyster shucking
|Dec 22
|new
|1
|Southern Rail offers funds for rail platforms. ...
|Dec 20
|Trainfoamer
|1
|Upieceof shitrepoopeople
|Dec 19
|ExploitativeHoney...
|2
|Clyde William Lawrence DEAD BEAT DAD (May '12)
|Dec 19
|Eight
|20
|Judy Soga
|Dec 16
|Samantha
|1
|Ocean Springs deputy chief suspended over parad...
|Dec 14
|memory
|4
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC