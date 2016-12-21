Gulfport police hoping to help vetera...

Gulfport police hoping to help veteran visit Vietnam Memorial

A Vietnam veteran living out of his van got a visit from Gulfport police on Christmas Day. It wasn't because he was in trouble, it was because he was in need.

