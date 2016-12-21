Coast homeless receive a Christmas surprise
Shepherd of the Gulf members went into homeless camps in Biloxi and Gulfport Monday afternoon to distribute gifts to those with the greatest needs. It's called Campers Christmas, and it was started by Shepherd of the Gulf Executive Director, Lynda Favre, years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|oyster shucking
|1 hr
|new
|1
|Southern Rail offers funds for rail platforms. ...
|Dec 20
|Trainfoamer
|1
|Upieceof shitrepoopeople
|Dec 19
|ExploitativeHoney...
|2
|Clyde William Lawrence DEAD BEAT DAD (May '12)
|Dec 19
|Eight
|20
|Judy Soga
|Dec 16
|Samantha
|1
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Dec 15
|Stephanie welch
|137
|Ocean Springs deputy chief suspended over parad...
|Dec 14
|memory
|4
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC