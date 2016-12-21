Childrena s of Mississippi clinic opening at Cedar Lake in Biloxi
A new Children's of Mississippi clinic is bringing pediatric subspecialties such as cardiology and neurology to a new clinic at 1721 Medical Park Drive at Biloxi's Cedar Lake area. For the last three years, Children's of Mississippi has offered monthly clinic visits on the Coast by commuting specialists.
