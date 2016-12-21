Biloxi will honor 2017 with an Oyster...

Biloxi will honor 2017 with an Oyster Ball Drop

21 hrs ago

The Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi will fill that void for the second straight year with an event unique to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. As the final seconds of 2016 are counted down, the museum will host the New Year's Eve Oyster Ball Drop on Saturday to welcome 2017 and celebrate an important aspect of the Coast's heritage and identity.

