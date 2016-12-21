Biloxi will honor 2017 with an Oyster Ball Drop
The Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi will fill that void for the second straight year with an event unique to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. As the final seconds of 2016 are counted down, the museum will host the New Year's Eve Oyster Ball Drop on Saturday to welcome 2017 and celebrate an important aspect of the Coast's heritage and identity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biloxi/Gulfport Area (Dec '12)
|Wed
|Black animal buster
|10
|Biloxi black beach (May '15)
|Wed
|WHITE SPRING BREAK
|9
|Pants-Down Spanking??? (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Bare Butt Buster
|11
|Hard Rock harassment and profiling against cust...
|Wed
|Hard Rock Harrasser
|3
|coning out of the closet
|Wed
|Timothy Sartin
|1
|oyster shucking
|Dec 22
|new
|1
|Southern Rail offers funds for rail platforms. ...
|Dec 20
|Trainfoamer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC