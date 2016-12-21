Biloxi seeks option to close downtown...

Biloxi seeks option to close downtown bar as a public nuisancea

16 hrs ago

A downtown bar managed by Brandi Favre, sister of Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre, is putting residents in physical danger because patrons at the late-night spot have engaged in brawls, discharged a firearm, possessed marijuana and committed other offenses, the city says in a lawsuit seeking permission to close down the business if necessary. The city is asking Chancery Court Judge Jim Persons to declare Sideways Sports Bar and Grill "a public nuisance" and issue a temporary injunction that also would allow the city to revoke Sideways' business license.

