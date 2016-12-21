Bay St. Louis to receive grant funding for passenger rail station
The Southern Rail Commission met in Bay St. Louis on Monday to announce the allotment of more than $2 million in grants from the Federal Railroad Administration to 11 cities in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana for improvements in areas preparing for possible passenger rail service. In Mississippi, $1.1 million will be disbursed to the cities of Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Pascagoula and Biloxi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sea Coast Echo.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|oyster shucking
|1 hr
|new
|1
|Southern Rail offers funds for rail platforms. ...
|Dec 20
|Trainfoamer
|1
|Upieceof shitrepoopeople
|Dec 19
|ExploitativeHoney...
|2
|Clyde William Lawrence DEAD BEAT DAD (May '12)
|Dec 19
|Eight
|20
|Judy Soga
|Dec 16
|Samantha
|1
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Dec 15
|Stephanie welch
|137
|Ocean Springs deputy chief suspended over parad...
|Dec 14
|memory
|4
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC