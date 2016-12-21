Bay St. Louis to receive grant funding for passenger rail station

The Southern Rail Commission met in Bay St. Louis on Monday to announce the allotment of more than $2 million in grants from the Federal Railroad Administration to 11 cities in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana for improvements in areas preparing for possible passenger rail service. In Mississippi, $1.1 million will be disbursed to the cities of Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Pascagoula and Biloxi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sea Coast Echo.