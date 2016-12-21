3 charged after early morning robbery spree
Sgt. O'Neil Adams, with the Biloxi Police Department, said the first robbery was reported around 3:50 a.m. in the 2700 block of Pass Rd. A man reportedly walked into a convenience store, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded money and merchandise. Adams said a witness came forward and told investigators about a suspicious vehicle seen in the area just before the robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biloxi/Gulfport Area (Dec '12)
|13 hr
|Black animal buster
|10
|Biloxi black beach (May '15)
|13 hr
|WHITE SPRING BREAK
|9
|Pants-Down Spanking??? (Oct '14)
|13 hr
|Bare Butt Buster
|11
|Hard Rock harassment and profiling against cust...
|14 hr
|Hard Rock Harrasser
|3
|coning out of the closet
|14 hr
|Timothy Sartin
|1
|oyster shucking
|Dec 22
|new
|1
|Southern Rail offers funds for rail platforms. ...
|Dec 20
|Trainfoamer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC