3 charged after early morning robbery spree

Sgt. O'Neil Adams, with the Biloxi Police Department, said the first robbery was reported around 3:50 a.m. in the 2700 block of Pass Rd. A man reportedly walked into a convenience store, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded money and merchandise. Adams said a witness came forward and told investigators about a suspicious vehicle seen in the area just before the robbery.

