3,000 tons of asphalt being poured in East Biloxi
In Biloxi, city leaders say the largest phase of paving is happening now on the East Biloxi road work project since the work started in 2014. City Spokesman Vincent Creel says 3,000 tons of asphalt are being poured now through Thursday.
