KNTY/Sacramento Adds 'Hot Rod' Thompson For Afternoons
ENTRAVISION Country KNTY /SACRAMENTO has added "HOT ROD" THOMPSON as afternoon host, effective TODAY . He replaces MIKE ALLEN, who departed the station in FEBRUARY for an opportunity within another format .
