Southern Baptists Pass Resolution Condemning Alt-Right
The Southern Baptist Convention passed Resolution 10 on Wednesday afternoon, condemning the Alt-Right and all forms of racism as contrary to the Gospel and to Southern Baptist doctrine, after controversy arose over the convention's failure to vote on the resolution Tuesday. Barrett Duke, messenger from Emmanuel Baptist Church in Billings, Mont., and chairman of the resolutions committee, opened the session slated for consideration of Resolution 10 by clarifying the SBC's position on racism and apologizing for the negative impressions caused by the delay in voting.
