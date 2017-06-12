MetraPark reflects on Garth Brooks, looks ahead to busy season
BILLINGS, Mont. - Garth Brooks is in the record books for Montana. The five show event at MetraPark over the weekend sold more tickets than any other sport or entertainment event in state history.
Billings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|preaching on plenty of fish (Nov '14)
|19 hr
|some people
|2
|Are White people superior to Black people? (Feb '09)
|Sat
|awesome
|225
|what are bad areas in billings (Feb '09)
|Jun 9
|Bobby
|14
|"Ted Cruz is Lucifer in the Flesh" (May '16)
|Jun 8
|Water Loo Loo
|5
|Greg Gianforte EXPOSED
|Jun 8
|hey hey hay
|7
|Gay teens Montana (Jan '16)
|Jun 7
|Leo
|9
|Do you like the Local Food scene here?
|May 29
|Zach from Cody
|1
