Curless wins top national award
'There are three qualifying events prior to the final competition,' Curless explained 'In 2012 I was one of the first three qualifiers out of the Texas qualifying competition. But when I got to the world championship, which was in California that year, I didn't even make the top 10. You talk about humbling.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike Press.
Add your comments below
Billings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are White people superior to Black people? (Feb '09)
|Jun 28
|accident
|226
|Pit Bull Laws in Montana (Mar '06)
|Jun 20
|Pibblemom
|41
|Greg Gianforte EXPOSED
|Jun 19
|Rod Knox
|10
|preaching on plenty of fish (Nov '14)
|Jun 11
|some people
|2
|what are bad areas in billings (Feb '09)
|Jun 9
|Bobby
|14
|"Ted Cruz is Lucifer in the Flesh" (May '16)
|Jun 8
|Water Loo Loo
|5
|Gay teens Montana (Jan '16)
|Jun 7
|Leo
|9
Find what you want!
Search Billings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC