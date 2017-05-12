Watch: Concord singera s song parody ...

Watch: Concord singera s song parody pokes fun at a perfecta motherhood

Just in time for Mother's Day, Concord gospel singer Amy Perry has released a video for "Mom Crush," a parody ode to moms everywhere who compare themselves unfavorably to social media images of "perfect" motherhood. Perry, a member of the Christian vocal trio Selah, based her song on the hit "Girl Crush" by country group Little Big Town.

