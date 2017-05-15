The Latest: Zinke urges fellow Montanans to pick Gianforte

Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen and Senator Steve Daines arrive in Billings, Mont., for a trip to the Crow Indian Reservation and a campaign event with congressional candidate Greg Gianforte, Friday, May 12, 2017. Vice President Mike Pence tours Westmoreland Coal Company's Absaloka Mine on the Crow Indian Reservation in Montana with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, left, and Crow Vice Chairman Carlson "Duke" Goes Ahead, right, Friday, May 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.